Virus lockdown changes how Hindus celebrate holy period

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Rukmani Sharma fears the virus that has turned the world upside down. But as a devout Hindu, she also fears for her soul. COVID-19 restrictions mean that the 71-year-old woman won’t be allowed to go to temple Thursday to celebrate the birthday of the Hindu god Ram, and she says she’s […]
