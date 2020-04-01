Trump doubles U.S. military assets in Caribbean, bolstering drug fight after Maduro indictment

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Trump administration said on Wednesday it was deploying more U.S. Navy ships to the Caribbean to prevent drug cartels and "corrupt actors" like Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to smuggle more narcotics. 👓 View full article



