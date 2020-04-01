Global  

Trump doubles U.S. military assets in Caribbean, bolstering drug fight after Maduro indictment

Reuters India Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The Trump administration said on Wednesday it was deploying more U.S. Navy ships to the Caribbean to prevent drug cartels and "corrupt actors" like Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to smuggle more narcotics.
News video: Trump Administration Announces Operation Near Venezuela

Trump Administration Announces Operation Near Venezuela 06:56

 The Trump administration announced Wednesday afternoon that the U.S. is moving newly-deployed naval ships toward the coast of Venezuela as it enhances counter-narcotic operations in the Caribbean following a U.S. indictment of Nicolás Maduro on drug charges.

