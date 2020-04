Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Issues Stay-At-Home Order

Watch VideoFlorida's coronavirus cases are rising exponentially, on pace to surpass California. On Wednesday Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide shelter-at-home order, after earlier drawing fire for failing to act.DeSantis was slow to crack down as spring break partying went on unabated. As the pandemic set in, he put

You Might Like

Tweets about this PercipientEye RT @hshaban: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stay at home order, after nearly 7,000 positive cases and 87 deaths in the state. Expe… 7 seconds ago OrwellvsTrump @WhiteHouse @POTUS Florida Man Ron DeSantis peers up Donald's***and issues Stay-At-Home order. In explaining "Sta… https://t.co/RWAn8lMnpB 43 seconds ago __ RT @ThePerezHilton: About fucking time! #Coronavirus has EXPLODED in Florida! Governor Rick DeSantis has to accept part of that blame! http… 48 seconds ago Cathy ski RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issues a statewide stay-at-home order as federal and local pressure mounted - WSVN 50 seconds ago Steve Mark RT @MSNBC: NEW: Florida Gov. DeSantis issues stay-at-home order for the entire state after weeks of resistance. https://t.co/djuik0H9Rn 2 minutes ago We Deserve Better 👊🏻👊🏼👊🏽👊🏾👊🏿 RT @MSignorile: It excludes religious organizations, which would anger evangelical leaders. Talk about a death cult. Florida governor iss… 2 minutes ago Scottie G Yeah, it's a little too late in making this move. The damage is already done. Other Republican thinking of the cash… https://t.co/VQ1PW1wEZj 2 minutes ago Steve Mark RT @MSNBC: Florida Gov. DeSantis issues stay-at-home order for the entire state after weeks of resistance. https://t.co/UtHUSEztHm 2 minutes ago