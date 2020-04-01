Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Issues Stay-At-Home Order

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Issues Stay-At-Home Order

Newsy Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Issues Stay-At-Home OrderWatch VideoFlorida's coronavirus cases are rising exponentially, on pace to surpass California. On Wednesday Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide shelter-at-home order, after earlier drawing fire for failing to act.

DeSantis was slow to crack down as spring break partying went on unabated. As the pandemic set in, he put...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. DeSantis issues 'safer-at-home' order directing residents to 'limit movements' to essential activities

Gov. DeSantis issues 'safer-at-home' order directing residents to 'limit movements' to essential activities 01:44

 Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced he will sign an executive "safer-at-home" order directing residents to "limit movements and personal interactions outside the home" to essential services or activities.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChickadeeThe

PercipientEye RT @hshaban: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stay at home order, after nearly 7,000 positive cases and 87 deaths in the state. Expe… 7 seconds ago

OrwellvsTrump

OrwellvsTrump @WhiteHouse @POTUS Florida Man Ron DeSantis peers up Donald's***and issues Stay-At-Home order. In explaining "Sta… https://t.co/RWAn8lMnpB 43 seconds ago

_moribund_

__ RT @ThePerezHilton: About fucking time! #Coronavirus has EXPLODED in Florida! Governor Rick DeSantis has to accept part of that blame! http… 48 seconds ago

MtRushmore2016

Cathy ski RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issues a statewide stay-at-home order as federal and local pressure mounted - WSVN 50 seconds ago

SteveMa44880717

Steve Mark RT @MSNBC: NEW: Florida Gov. DeSantis issues stay-at-home order for the entire state after weeks of resistance. https://t.co/djuik0H9Rn 2 minutes ago

ToANewFuture

We Deserve Better 👊🏻👊🏼👊🏽👊🏾👊🏿 RT @MSignorile: It excludes religious organizations, which would anger evangelical leaders. Talk about a death cult. Florida governor iss… 2 minutes ago

sglilduck

Scottie G Yeah, it's a little too late in making this move. The damage is already done. Other Republican thinking of the cash… https://t.co/VQ1PW1wEZj 2 minutes ago

SteveMa44880717

Steve Mark RT @MSNBC: Florida Gov. DeSantis issues stay-at-home order for the entire state after weeks of resistance. https://t.co/UtHUSEztHm 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.