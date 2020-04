Traces Of Ancient Rainforest In Antarctica Point To A Warmer Prehistoric World

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Researchers have found evidence of rainforests near the South Pole 90 million years ago, suggesting the climate was exceptionally warm at the time.



A team from the UK and Germany discovered forest soil from the Cretaceous period within 900 km of the South Pole. Their analysis of the preserved roots, pollen and spores shows... πŸ‘“ View full article