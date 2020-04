Emmy-winning musician Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Emmy and Grammy-winning musician and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, known for his work with his band Fountains of Wayne and on the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” died Wednesday after contracting the coronavirus, his attorney said. Schlesinger died at a hospital in upstate New York, his longtime lawyer Josh Grier told The Associated Press. It is not […] 👓 View full article

