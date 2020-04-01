China Under-Reporting Coronavirus Cases, U.S. Intelligence Says Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoChina is under-reporting both its total coronavirus cases and its deaths, according to U.S. intelligence.



Three officials told Bloomberg news that a report given to the White House last week found the Chinese government is deliberately concealing the number of deaths from COVID-19. The officials wouldn't get into

