China Under-Reporting Coronavirus Cases, U.S. Intelligence Says

Newsy Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
China Under-Reporting Coronavirus Cases, U.S. Intelligence SaysWatch VideoChina is under-reporting both its total coronavirus cases and its deaths, according to U.S. intelligence.

Three officials told Bloomberg news that a report given to the White House last week found the Chinese government is deliberately concealing the number of deaths from COVID-19. The officials wouldn't get into...
