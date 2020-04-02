Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ star Rachel Bloom has first baby

‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ star Rachel Bloom has first baby

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Rachel Bloom has had her first child in what she says was a harrowing experience amid the coronavirus outbreak that has struck a close friend. The 32-year-old Bloom said on Instagram that she and husband Dan Gregor returned home Wednesday with the healthy baby girl who had spent […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' star Rachel Bloom has first baby https://t.co/tJ5Uuttw8B 24 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' star Rachel Bloom has first baby https://t.co/7ENevyjQlW via @WashTimes 27 minutes ago

robbedsettos

autism speaks is peta for humans 🧩⃠ RT @BroadwayWorld: .@Racheldoesstuff and @DanGregor welcomed a baby girl this week. https://t.co/4N1VcwVxPm 2 hours ago

BroadwayWorldTV

BroadwayWorld TV & Film .@Racheldoesstuff and @DanGregor welcomed a baby girl this week. https://t.co/h7JXugmpfT 2 hours ago

BroadwayWorld

BroadwayWorld .@Racheldoesstuff and @DanGregor welcomed a baby girl this week. https://t.co/4N1VcwVxPm 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.