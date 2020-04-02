Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Spain Distributes 15 Million Face Masks And 16 Million Pairs Of Gloves To Regional Health Authorities

Spain Distributes 15 Million Face Masks And 16 Million Pairs Of Gloves To Regional Health Authorities

Eurasia Review Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The Government of Spain, through the Ministry of Health, is stepping up the distribution of the materials necessary to combat COVID-19. From 10 March to Tuesday, 31 March, it has distributed in excess of 32.7 million units of this material to regional authorities.

The government seeks to make available the necessary material...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Report: 30% Of Americans With Chronic Illnesses Hospitalized For COVID-19

Report: 30% Of Americans With Chronic Illnesses Hospitalized For COVID-19 00:41

 Americans with underlying health problems seem to be at a higher risk for severe COVID-19 compared to those who are healthy. According to UPI, such underlying conditions include diabetes, chronic lung disease and heart disease. The findings come from a new analysis from the US Centers for Disease...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.