China Releases Data On Asymptomatic Coronavirus Cases

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) announced Wednesday it has more than 1,300 asymptomatic coronavirus cases, the first time it has acknowledged cases of people testing positive for the virus but not showing symptoms.



At a news briefing in Beijing, commission spokesman Mi Feng said the 1,367 asymptomatic cases were... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published Coronavirus peak in Colorado "slightly delayed," Polis says, but more social distancing needed 02:49 Gov. Jared Polis on Monday said new data showed that "we have successfully slightly delayed the peak" of known coronavirus cases in Colorado but that enacting more social distancing measures — including last week's statewide stay-at-home order — was crucial.