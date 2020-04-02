Global  

Covid-19 coronavirus: Man 'intentionally derailed' LA train near hospital ship

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Man 'intentionally derailed' LA train near hospital shipA train engineer intentionally drove a speeding train off a track at the Port of Los Angeles because he was suspicious about the presence of a United States Navy hospital ship docked there amid the coronovirus crisis, federal prosecutors...
News video: Coronavirus Update: Mayor de Blasio Welcomes USNS Comfort Hospital Ship To NYC

Coronavirus Update: Mayor de Blasio Welcomes USNS Comfort Hospital Ship To NYC 43:42

 Mayor Bill de Blasio welcomes the Mercy-class USNS Comfort hospital ship as it docks in the Hudson River to be used in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus update.

U.S Navy Hospital Ship Mercy Begins Boarding Patients in Port of Los Angeles [Video]

U.S Navy Hospital Ship Mercy Begins Boarding Patients in Port of Los Angeles

The USNS Mercy hospital ship docked in the Port of Los Angeles began taking on patients Sunday to release pressure on the county's strained medical system amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:22Published
USNS hospital ship Comfort arrives in Manhattan to help with coronavirus overflow [Video]

USNS hospital ship Comfort arrives in Manhattan to help with coronavirus overflow

The USNS Comfort arrives to cheers and signs as people gathered to watch the giant hospital ship as it docks at Pier 90 along Manhattan's west side on Monday (March 30). The vessel will be used as..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:18Published

Feds: Man intentionally derailed LA train near hospital ship

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A train engineer intentionally drove a speeding locomotive off a track at the Port of Los Angeles because he was suspicious about the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.com

Coronavirus Update: Navy Hospital Ship ‘Comfort’ Bringing 1,000 Beds To NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Navy hospital ship “Comfort” will arrive in New York Harbor this morning to help the city’s health care system that’s...
CBS 2 Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeattlePI.comTerra DailyReuters

