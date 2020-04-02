Covid-19 coronavirus: Man 'intentionally derailed' LA train near hospital ship

DorahTheExplorah RT @WNCN: Investigators said he believed the ship — which docked at the port last week to relieve strain on area hospitals during the coron… 11 minutes ago CBS 17 Investigators said he believed the ship — which docked at the port last week to relieve strain on area hospitals du… https://t.co/NQsvsH0rhq 34 minutes ago Just a Simple Woman He allegedly told investigators he believed the ship — which docked at the port last week to relieve strain on area… https://t.co/bLmXtA7U6l 2 hours ago