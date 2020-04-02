Russia Delivers 60 Tons Of Supplies To Help U.S. Fight The Coronavirus

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Watch VideoRussia sent an aid package to the U.S. to help fight the coronavirus. It arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy airport on Wednesday.



According to Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the gear was shipped in one of the country's largest cargo planes. A U.S. official said 60 tons of ventilators, masks,... 👓 View full article

