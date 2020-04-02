Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Russia Delivers 60 Tons Of Supplies To Help U.S. Fight The Coronavirus

Russia Delivers 60 Tons Of Supplies To Help U.S. Fight The Coronavirus

Newsy Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Watch VideoRussia sent an aid package to the U.S. to help fight the coronavirus. It arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy airport on Wednesday. 

According to Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the gear was shipped in one of the country's largest cargo planes. A U.S. official said 60 tons of ventilators, masks,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Russia Set to Fine, Jail Those Who Spread Misinformation About Coronavirus

Russia Set to Fine, Jail Those Who Spread Misinformation About Coronavirus 01:24

 Russia is set to adopt major fines and harsh prison sentences for those who spread misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.