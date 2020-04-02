US COVID-19 deaths go past 4,000-mark

Global  

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
US COVID-19 deaths go past 4,000-markThe total US death toll from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic topped 4,000 early Wednesday, more than double the number from three days earlier, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The number of deaths was 4,076 — more than twice the 2,010 recorded late Saturday. More than 40 per cent of recorded deaths...
News video: Europe pandemic crisis: coronavirus death toll surges

Europe pandemic crisis: coronavirus death toll surges 02:41

 As death tolls from the coronavirus continue to surge across Europe, countries steel themselves for extended lockdown.

