Married doctors with COVID-19 highlight the difficulty of understanding virus Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

A married couple in Quebec who are both doctors and both tested positive for COVID-19 say their diagnoses show how little we really know about who is infected and long the virus stays with them. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this MichelleLav2020 RT @CTVNews: Married doctors with COVID-19 highlight the difficulty of understanding virus https://t.co/mxQpr7ytDV https://t.co/Zta3eVpFRT 3 minutes ago Momma bear RT @CTVNews: 'Everybody is potentially infected': Married Canadian doctors speak about their COVID-19 experiences https://t.co/o6LWjZ41wf 30 minutes ago CTV News Married doctors with COVID-19 highlight the difficulty of understanding virus https://t.co/mxQpr7ytDV https://t.co/Zta3eVpFRT 56 minutes ago Claire Seaborn My friends Drs. Wilson and Quigley from Montréal have COVID-19 but that won’t stop them from reminding you (on nati… https://t.co/pVIZbstAWY 4 hours ago Ben Cousins Married doctors with COVID-19 highlight the difficulty of understanding virus https://t.co/oDmNymXJq3 4 hours ago