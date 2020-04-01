Global  

Married doctors with COVID-19 highlight the difficulty of understanding virus

CTV News Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
A married couple in Quebec who are both doctors and both tested positive for COVID-19 say their diagnoses show how little we really know about who is infected and long the virus stays with them.
