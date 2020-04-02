Pak court commutes death sentence of prime accused in US journalist Daniel Pearl murder case

A Pakistan court on Thursday commuted the death sentence of the prime accused in the 2002 murder case of US journalist Daniel Pearl to seven years in jail, according to media reports. The Sindh High Court overturned the verdict earlier given by the anti-terrorism court (ATC) to UK-born Ahmed Omar Sheikh, the prime accused, The Express Tribune reported.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tahir RT @Jana_Shah: So Sindh court commutes death sentence of British militant Omar Saeed Sheikh,convicted of kidnapping & killing Daniel Peari… 1 minute ago Umang Moulree RT @Reuters: Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key accused in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel… 3 minutes ago Zoya Anwer RT @AsadHashim: Sindh High Court acquits three of the accused in the murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl in 2002, and commu… 4 minutes ago iNews24 Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key accused in Pearl killing: lawyer [RTR https://t.co/pk06Jukafc] 5 minutes ago Pakistan News Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key accused in Pearl killing: lawyer. #pakistan https://t.co/4juiM9Qhot 6 minutes ago Saiprasad Shetty RT @ndtv: Pakistan court commutes Daniel Pearl killer's death sentence to 7 years in jail https://t.co/75CaG9Nd8O https://t.co/ffnBX1KSkJ 6 minutes ago MüżżäM Ræśhīd #Pakistan court commutes death sentence of prime accused in #US #journalist #Daniel #Pearl murder case https://t.co/KCVnbOjUpx 6 minutes ago Mirza Pandit RT @AdityaRajKaul: Bizarre! Pakistan Court commutes death sentence of main accused Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh in journalist Daniel Pearl murde… 6 minutes ago