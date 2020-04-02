Global  

Pak court commutes death sentence of prime accused in US journalist Daniel Pearl murder case

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
A Pakistan court on Thursday commuted the death sentence of the prime accused in the 2002 murder case of US journalist Daniel Pearl to seven years in jail, according to media reports. The Sindh High Court overturned the verdict earlier given by the anti-terrorism court (ATC) to UK-born Ahmed Omar Sheikh, the prime accused, The Express Tribune reported.
