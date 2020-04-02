British PM Johnson demands more testing to defeat the coronavirus outbreak
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to ramp up testing for coronavirus saying it was the key to defeating the outbreak after his government faced criticism for testing much fewer people than some of its European peers.
