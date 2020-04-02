Global  

Russian plane lands in US with medical supplies to combat coronavirus

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The Permanent Mission of Russia to NATO on Thursday tweeted a video of the Russian Ministry of Defence cargo aircraft Ruslan AN-124-100 arriving at the John F Kennedy airport in New York. "MoD cargo aircraft Ruslan AN-124-100 arrived in Flag of United States NY JFK airport with 60 tons of medical equipment, ventilators, masks & other protection gear to assist in fighting real common adversary- COVID19," the mission said in the tweet.
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Russia Sends Plane Filled with Medical Supplies to the U.S. Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Russia Sends Plane Filled with Medical Supplies to the U.S. Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic 00:56

 Russia has dispatched a cargo plane filled with medical supplies to aid the United States in fighting the coronavirus outbreak following a one-on-one where U.S. President Donald Trump accepted humanitarian aid from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

