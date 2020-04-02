Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key accused in Daniel Pearl killing: lawyer

Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key accused in Daniel Pearl killing: lawyer

Reuters Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
A Pakistani court has commuted the death sentences of the main person accused in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, and acquitted three other co-accused in the matter, Khawaja Naveed, a defence attorney involved in the case told Reuters on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

maan452

mansoor RT @Jana_Shah: So Sindh court commutes death sentence of British militant Omar Saeed Sheikh,convicted of kidnapping & killing Daniel Peari… 4 seconds ago

TheStatesmanLtd

The Statesman #Pakistancourt commutes death sentence of #DanielPearl murder accused https://t.co/wm5FAy4XWA 12 seconds ago

CattyBriggs

Matilda Briggs RT @AdityaRajKaul: Bizarre! Pakistan Court commutes death sentence of main accused Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh in journalist Daniel Pearl murde… 1 minute ago

CattyBriggs

Matilda Briggs RT @ndtv: Pakistan court commutes Daniel Pearl killer's death sentence to 7 years in jail https://t.co/75CaG9Nd8O https://t.co/ffnBX1KSkJ 1 minute ago

MAhmedbaig

Ahmad Baig RT @hassan_k82: Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key accused in Pearl killing, acquits three https://t.co/x2BCPPCjk2 2 minutes ago

khalilkf

Dr Khalil Ahmad RT @Reuters: Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key accused in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel… 3 minutes ago

hassan_k82

Hassan Khan Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key accused in Pearl killing, acquits three https://t.co/x2BCPPCjk2 4 minutes ago

Chaosforthefly

Memento Mori RT @ZahidGishkori: Court commutes Daniel Pearl murderer’s death sentence to 7yrs jail. Main accused Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh’s death sentenc… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.