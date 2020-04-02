Global  

South Korea to allow absentee voting by coronavirus patients in parliament elections

Reuters Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
South Korea will allow coronavirus patients to vote by mail or as absentees in parliamentary elections this month, as a two-week campaign kicked off on Thursday in a country grappling with a steady rise in new infections.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: South Korea allows absentee voting in election

South Korea allows absentee voting in election 01:20

 About 4,000 patients now receiving treatment can cast their ballot by mail or as an early absentee at the upcoming parliamentary elections, South Korean officials said Thursday. Gloria Tso reports.

South Korea to allow absentee voting by coronavirus patients in parliament elections

South Korea will allow coronavirus patients to vote by mail or as absentees in parliamentary elections this month, as a two-week campaign kicked off on Thursday...
