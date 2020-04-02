Global  

Czech PM - life may get back to normal by June

Reuters Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The Czech government does not plan further restrictions to curb coronavirus but life in the country may only get back to normal in late May or June if the situation is under control, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday.
