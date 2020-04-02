Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | Coronavirus wrap: Europe cases breach 500 000, Israel health minister contracts Covid-19 and Philippines' ambassador to Lebanon dies

News24.com | Coronavirus wrap: Europe cases breach 500 000, Israel health minister contracts Covid-19 and Philippines' ambassador to Lebanon dies

News24 Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
More than 500 000 novel coronavirus (Covid-19) infections have been diagnosed in Europe, over half the global total, according to a tally by AFP from official sources.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Europe pandemic crisis: coronavirus death toll surges

Europe pandemic crisis: coronavirus death toll surges 02:41

 As death tolls from the coronavirus continue to surge across Europe, countries steel themselves for extended lockdown.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.