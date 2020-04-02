Global  

What about us? Russia's coronavirus supplies to United States spark criticism at home

Reuters Thursday, 2 April 2020
A Russian medical equipment delivery to the United States to help fight the coronavirus drew anger from critics of the Kremlin on Thursday who pointed out that Russia was itself experiencing severe shortages of such items.
