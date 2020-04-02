Dozens of spring breakers from Texas boarded a plane for fun and came home with coronavirus.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Terrance Blott RT @CTVNews: Dozens of spring breakers from Texas who ignored public health advice test positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/Kyko98o6VY 5 minutes ago KAPP-KVEW Dozens of spring breakers from Texas boarded a plane for fun and came home with coronavirus. https://t.co/5zeOmqvEdQ 16 minutes ago Richard Earl Dozens of spring breakers from Texas who ignored public health advice test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/KIzJ3rw1ZP 19 minutes ago CTV News Dozens of spring breakers from Texas who ignored public health advice test positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/Kyko98o6VY 42 minutes ago exGOP - Doug Knox RT @progressivepush: Dozens of spring breakers from Texas boarded a plane for fun and came home with coronavirus. Now 44 of those people ha… 58 minutes ago