Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Montreal city councillor's daughter's engagement party broken up by police

Montreal city councillor's daughter's engagement party broken up by police

CTV News Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
City of Montreal official opposition leader Lionel Perez had an engagement party for his daughter broken up Wednesday after neighbours called the police thinking that a group had gathered at his residence.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TBlackwe85

Terrence L. Blackwell RT @rachel_lau: “Perhaps the fact that many in the community have larger families made it look like there were people congregating. We are… 5 minutes ago

takhar_

Raj Takhar City councillor's daughter's engagement party broken up by police - CTV News https://t.co/HiMXzrffyN via @GoogleNews 50 minutes ago

chloe27316206

盒子里的猫 RT @MHarroldCTV: City councillor's daughter's engagement party broken up by police https://t.co/GTgdcrOVLO 59 minutes ago

rachel_lau

Rachel Lau “Perhaps the fact that many in the community have larger families made it look like there were people congregating.… https://t.co/pE8MnfiVxJ 1 hour ago

FredyMIuni

Fredy Iuni RT @TurnbullJay: Police called to Montreal city councillor's home to break up a gathering. Mayor @Val_Plante isn't happy. #COVIDー19 http… 2 hours ago

Minnie_Yaniz

Minnie COBÊTE Montreal city councillor's daughter's engagement party broken up by police https://t.co/0dtajHv43I 2 hours ago

djwal95

Darryl @jacktodd46 Maybe the bear could replace this guy. https://t.co/numpsjBJOx 2 hours ago

ethgaston

Gaston Ethier City councillor's daughter's engagement party broken up by police https://t.co/qNptZYmfRi 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.