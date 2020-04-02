City of Montreal official opposition leader Lionel Perez had an engagement party for his daughter broken up Wednesday after neighbours called the police thinking that a group had gathered at his residence.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Terrence L. Blackwell RT @rachel_lau: “Perhaps the fact that many in the community have larger families made it look like there were people congregating. We are… 5 minutes ago Raj Takhar City councillor's daughter's engagement party broken up by police - CTV News https://t.co/HiMXzrffyN via @GoogleNews 50 minutes ago 盒子里的猫 RT @MHarroldCTV: City councillor's daughter's engagement party broken up by police https://t.co/GTgdcrOVLO 59 minutes ago Rachel Lau “Perhaps the fact that many in the community have larger families made it look like there were people congregating.… https://t.co/pE8MnfiVxJ 1 hour ago Fredy Iuni RT @TurnbullJay: Police called to Montreal city councillor's home to break up a gathering. Mayor @Val_Plante isn't happy. #COVIDー19 http… 2 hours ago Minnie COBÊTE Montreal city councillor's daughter's engagement party broken up by police https://t.co/0dtajHv43I 2 hours ago Darryl @jacktodd46 Maybe the bear could replace this guy. https://t.co/numpsjBJOx 2 hours ago Gaston Ethier City councillor's daughter's engagement party broken up by police https://t.co/qNptZYmfRi 2 hours ago