Coronavirus: Trump dismisses Schumer's call for Covid-19 military 'czar' Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Top Senate Democrat has called for a military 'czar' to lead distribution of emergency medical items 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this John T. Bennett Coronavirus: Trump dismisses Schumer's call for Covid-19 military 'czar' | The Independent https://t.co/84dU2JG862 3 hours ago Vik chaubey Cuomo daily news briefing going on ny time on ny afternoon. Cuomo dismisses trump on quarantine he says nobody is… https://t.co/a9BDGR5rak 4 days ago