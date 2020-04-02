Global  

China fears second wave of COVID-19 outbreak

Al Jazeera Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
About 600,000 Chinese people have been locked down after new infections were reported near Hubei province.
News video: As world battles Coronavirus, China defends against second wave of outbreak | Oneindia News

As world battles Coronavirus, China defends against second wave of outbreak | Oneindia News 02:13

 AS CHINA LIMPS BACK TO NORMALCY AFTER REELING UNDER THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK THAT BEGAN IN THE CHINESE CITY OF WUHAN IN DECEMBER LAST YEAR, NOW A GROWING NO. OF IMPORTED COVID-19 CASES RISK A SECOND WAVE OF INFECTIONS WHEN THE DOMESTIC SPREAD HAD BEEN COMPLETELY STOPPED. CHINA HAS REPORTED AN...

milkonly220

Milkonly220 Chinese county enters coronavirus lockdown amid second wave fears https://t.co/KkW63otjo9 "Henan province in centr… https://t.co/hwASaZ3ZD1 6 minutes ago

NBCNewsNow

NBC News NOW As the lockdown on China lifts, the country begins to look into screening measures due to fears of a second wave of… https://t.co/leFVETcR8W 8 minutes ago

jocelelyon

The Prepper's Bible RT @blakehounshell: A county in China has gone into coronavirus lockdown amid fears of a second wave of the virus https://t.co/uD1rFOu98q 14 minutes ago

phil86537482

phil China fears second wave of COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/LM5NY2AJTA via @YouTube 17 minutes ago

nufab4

nufab4 China fears second wave of COVID-19 outbreak @AJENews https://t.co/QuDX2UYCcu 19 minutes ago

globalupdate_24

Global Update 24 China fears second wave of COVID-19 outbreak | News https://t.co/WhKCUV2kyM 24 minutes ago

