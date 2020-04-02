Global  

Discovery Of Life In Solid Rock Deep Beneath Sea May Inspire New Search For Life On Mars

Eurasia Review Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Newly discovered single-celled creatures living deep beneath the seafloor have given researchers clues about how they might find life on Mars. These bacteria were discovered living in tiny cracks inside volcanic rocks after researchers persisted over a decade of trial and error to find a new way to examine the...
