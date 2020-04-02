“Shoot them dead”: Philippine President Duterte threatens coronavirus lockdown violators

Global  

After some people in the Philippines defied a coronavirus lockdown to protest a lack of food, the country's president, Rodrigo Duterte, took to the airwaves declaring that he will order the military to shoot troublemakers dead.
 Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday (April 2) threatened to order troops to shoot protesters after a rally was organised in response to COVID-19 restrictions in Manila.

