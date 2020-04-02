“Shoot them dead”: Philippine President Duterte threatens coronavirus lockdown violators

After some people in the Philippines defied a coronavirus lockdown to protest a lack of food, the country's president, Rodrigo Duterte, took to the airwaves declaring that he will order the military to shoot troublemakers dead.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Stock Investor RT @CBSThisMorning: "Shoot them dead." Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte orders police and military to kill citizens who defy #coronavi… 10 seconds ago Eric S RT @scottwongDC: “Shoot them dead”: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte orders police and military to kill citizens who defy coronavirus l… 11 seconds ago Shira Geller https://t.co/I5Z5lhZ9aY One of Trump's most admired dictators - hope this doesn't give The Donald any ideas. "Shoo… https://t.co/on4GJeJOxt 50 seconds ago TrumpTime RT @RedPillMaC: ‘Shoot them dead': That is the order Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gave his military to punish those who violated #c… 50 seconds ago Jacob⭐⭐⭐ RT @Tactical_review: "Shoot them dead": Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte orders police and military to kill citizens who defy coronavir… 1 minute ago Rajiv Srinivas #Jai Shri Ram........ RT @jsaideepak: 'Shoot them dead': Philippine President Duterte says he won't tolerate violators of lockdown against coronavirus https://t.… 1 minute ago