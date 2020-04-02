Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Strange Covid-19 deaths reported in Italy’s Lombardy

Strange Covid-19 deaths reported in Italy’s Lombardy

PRAVDA Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
New strange peculiarities of Covid-19 disease were reported in Italy's Lombardy, where Russian specialists, among others, work to help the local population disinfect medical facilities. In the town of Gromo, several cases were reported when people, who were tested positive for coronavirus, would simply fall asleep and did not wake up. As it was said, those individuals did not have any serious symptoms of the disease before they died. At least five such "strange" cases were reported at a nursing home, where volunteers, including military specialists from Russia, work to eliminate the consequences of the disaster.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.