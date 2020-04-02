Strange Covid-19 deaths reported in Italy’s Lombardy

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

New strange peculiarities of Covid-19 disease were reported in Italy's Lombardy, where Russian specialists, among others, work to help the local population disinfect medical facilities. In the town of Gromo, several cases were reported when people, who were tested positive for coronavirus, would simply fall asleep and did not wake up. As it was said, those individuals did not have any serious symptoms of the disease before they died. At least five such "strange" cases were reported at a nursing home, where volunteers, including military specialists from Russia, work to eliminate the consequences of the disaster. 👓 View full article

