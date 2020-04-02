Coronavirus death toll passes 50,000 worldwide; U.S. unemployment claims explode

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The global number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus surpassed 50,000 and cases edged toward 1 million, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University, as the outbreak continued to hit the United States and Europe especially hard. Elsewhere, officials battled to maintain earlier successes in the fight against the novel coronavirus, weighing the desire to […]
