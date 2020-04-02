Global  

Italy's Coronavirus Deaths Top 13,000, But May Be Vastly Undercounted

Newsy Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Italy's Coronavirus Deaths Top 13,000, But May Be Vastly UndercountedWatch VideoIn Italy, the days begin with tributes and moments of silence for the fallen. The country's official coronavirus death count tops 13,000 people. That's the highest of any country in the world. 

The Wall Street Journal reports that the actual Italian toll may be substantially higher. That's because many people who...
News video: Europe pandemic crisis: coronavirus death toll surges

Europe pandemic crisis: coronavirus death toll surges 02:41

 As death tolls from the coronavirus continue to surge across Europe, countries steel themselves for extended lockdown.

