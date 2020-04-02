Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > AP source: Ex-Dallas police chief to lead Chicago police

AP source: Ex-Dallas police chief to lead Chicago police

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday will name former Dallas Police Chief David Brown to lead the police force in the nation’s third largest city, a city official told The Associated Press. Lightfoot will introduce Brown as her next police superintendent at a 4:15 p.m. news conference, said the official, who spoke […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Source Says 3 Finalists In Place To Head Chicago Police Department

Source Says 3 Finalists In Place To Head Chicago Police Department 00:25

 Aurora Police Chief Kirsten Ziman, current Deputy Chief Ernest Cato, and former Dallas Police Chief David Brown are the finalists, sources say.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

smash_potatoes

kristina RT @NBCDFW: BREAKING: Former Dallas Police @ChiefDavidBrown to lead the Chicago Police Department, AP source says: https://t.co/5JSVDzaLzY… 10 minutes ago

lmtnews

Laredo Morning Times Mayor taps ex-Dallas chief to head Chicago police force https://t.co/KCryYcd3yk 12 minutes ago

thepaulcalaway

Paul Calaway RT @KatyBlakeyNBC5: #BREAKING: Former Dallas Police @ChiefDavidBrown to lead the @Chicago_Police Department, AP source says. Brown spent hi… 17 minutes ago

CNYCentral

CNYCentral Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday will name former Dallas Police Chief David Brown to lead the police force… https://t.co/RvKxbj1Eo7 26 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime AP source: Ex-Dallas #police chief to lead #Chicago #police - Apr 2 @ 7:09 PM ET https://t.co/7s5JHtxIE2 44 minutes ago

MichaelMajor12

Michael Major RT @lmtnews: Mayor taps ex-Dallas chief to head Chicago police force https://t.co/KCryYcuEWU 1 hour ago

wwmtnews

WWMT-TV Brown, who was one of two African Americans named as a finalist for the job, has more than 30 years of experience i… https://t.co/8Losxg5dmD 1 hour ago

lmtnews

Laredo Morning Times Mayor taps ex-Dallas chief to head Chicago police force https://t.co/KCryYcuEWU 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.