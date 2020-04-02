"Stay the F*** at Home": Samuel L. Jackson Is Back With a New Children's Book

Global  

eBaums World Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Stay the F*** at Home: Samuel L. Jackson Is Back With a New Children's BookDon't argue with Samuel L. Jackson: "Technically I'm not a doctor, but motherf***ers listen when I read a poem."
News video: Samuel L. Jackson Urges the Public to Stay Home in Explicit Poem

Samuel L. Jackson Urges the Public to Stay Home in Explicit Poem 00:57

 Samuel L. Jackson Urges the Public to Stay Home in Explicit Poem Jackson appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and recited a poem about the importance of flattening the coronavirus curve. Samuel L. Jackson, on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Samuel L. Jackson, on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Samuel L. Jackson, on 'Jimmy...

