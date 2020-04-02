Global  

The Cuomo show, Andrew and Chris, enliven coronavirus TV

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — With all their familial love and drama, the Cuomo brothers — Andrew during the daytime, Chris at night — have become compelling figures in the plague-driven landscape of American television. Andrew, New York’s governor, holds a near daily televised briefing on the epidemic, a mixture of statistics, aphorisms and advice together […]
 Business Insider reports that on Tuesday, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo hosted his show from his basement. This comes after he tested positive for coronavirus. The brother of New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, says that he "feels fine," but is "pissed off" that he has to be separated from his family. He...

