The Cuomo show, Andrew and Chris, enliven coronavirus TV

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — With all their familial love and drama, the Cuomo brothers — Andrew during the daytime, Chris at night — have become compelling figures in the plague-driven landscape of American television. Andrew, New York’s governor, holds a near daily televised briefing on the epidemic, a mixture of statistics, aphorisms and advice together […] 👓 View full article

