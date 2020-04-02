Global  

US judge dismisses New Mexico's immigration lawsuit

US judge dismisses New Mexico’s immigration lawsuit

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. judge has granting a motion to dismiss claims by New Mexico that immigration officials shirked their duties by quickly releasing thousands of mostly Central American migrants into communities after they crossed into the United States. New Mexico had claimed in a lawsuit filed nearly a year ago that the […]
