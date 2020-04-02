Bodies pile up on streets in Ecuador as coronavirus spreads

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Some residents have gone as far as pleading with authorities on social media to help pick them up. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Ecuador Faces Delays In Corpse Removals 00:32 Families whose loved ones died in their homes from coronavirus have sometimes stayed at the home for days. According to Reuters, the rapid spread of the virus has delayed the collection of corpses. Ecuadorian authorities said they would improve the removal of bodies from peoples homes. Residents of...