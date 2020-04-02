Global  

Bodies pile up on streets in Ecuador as coronavirus spreads

CBS News Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Some residents have gone as far as pleading with authorities on social media to help pick them up.
News video: Ecuador Faces Delays In Corpse Removals

Ecuador Faces Delays In Corpse Removals 00:32

 Families whose loved ones died in their homes from coronavirus have sometimes stayed at the home for days. According to Reuters, the rapid spread of the virus has delayed the collection of corpses. Ecuadorian authorities said they would improve the removal of bodies from peoples homes. Residents of...

MomentaryReview

World News Now Bodies pile up on streets in Ecuador as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/C3S0CpBHCk 22 minutes ago

maninblack_____

Man in Black Infrastructure in Guayaquil reaching it's limits. Dead bodies pile up in Streets and Hospitals.… https://t.co/fPKRbcZKRD 1 hour ago

Carlos_S01

Mr. Brummbär🇺🇸🇲🇽🤠 @taika_waitiddy @NatoBeans In Ecuador the covid19 pandemic has caused a disaster, the bodies pile up on the street… https://t.co/IRNjPwTBKN 17 hours ago

