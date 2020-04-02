Bodies pile up on streets in Ecuador as coronavirus spreads

Families whose loved ones died in their homes from coronavirus have sometimes stayed at the home for days. According to Reuters, the rapid spread of the virus has delayed the collection of corpses. Ecuadorian authorities said they would improve the removal of bodies from peoples homes. Residents of...
