Global Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 50,000

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The coronavirus pandemic has hit a grim milestone of 1 million confirmed cases.



The count by Johns Hopkins University says more than one-fourth, or 236,000 of the cases, are in the United States.



The worldwide death toll stands at 51,500. Italy reported the most fatalities with more than 13,000 and climbing daily.



Around... 👓 View full article

