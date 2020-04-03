Global  

Navy Captain Relieved Of Command After Sharing COVID-19 Concerns

Newsy Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Navy Captain Relieved Of Command After Sharing COVID-19 ConcernsWatch VideoNavy Capt. Brett Crozier was relieved from command on Thursday after raising concerns about the coronavirus spreading aboard his ship. The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is docked in Guam.

On Sunday, Crozier wrote a letter to Navy leaders suggesting some 50 sailors could die. The memo, obtained by The...
