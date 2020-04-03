Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Onshore quarantine of U.S. aircraft carrier sailors begins on Guam

Onshore quarantine of U.S. aircraft carrier sailors begins on Guam

Reuters India Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
About 1,000 sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt - roughly a fifth of its crew - were under quarantine at a U.S. naval base on Guam on Thursday as the Navy sought to control a coronavirus outbreak aboard the warship.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Despite Pleas For Help From Coronavirus Outbreak, Pentagon Won't Evacuate US Aircraft Carrier

Despite Pleas For Help From Coronavirus Outbreak, Pentagon Won't Evacuate US Aircraft Carrier 00:47

 A US aircraft carrier is reeling from an outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. However, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday it was not time to evacuate the vessel. According to Reuters, Esper added that he had not read in detail a letter from the commander of the ship pleading for...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MDNecovski

Mile Necovski Onshore quarantine of U.S. aircraft carrier sailors begins on Guam https://t.co/xiHhgKmJs9 1 hour ago

askboomer1949

Jackson Steele The Captain's job is to protect ship and crew. Period. #coronavirus #CoronavirusPandemic #coronavirusNavy #Navy… https://t.co/2HMM8LqLlz 4 hours ago

Dana44045978

Dana RT @Reuters: Guam governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero said, despite pushback from some residents, she has the 'moral obligation' to help the sai… 6 hours ago

P_Gkamaletsos

Platon Gkamaletsos, PhD RT @Reuters: Guam governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero said she's experiencing pushback from some residents as sailors from the aircraft carrier… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.