World Bank approves USD 1 billion emergency funds for India to tackle COVID-19 outbreak

Mid-Day Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The World Bank has approved USD 1 billion emergency funding for India to help it tackle the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 76 lives and infected 2,500 people in the country. The World Bank's first set of aid projects, amounting to USD 1.9 billion, will assist 25 countries, and new operations are moving forward in over 40...
News video: PM Modi urges nation to light candles in solidarity show | Oneindia News

PM Modi urges nation to light candles in solidarity show | Oneindia News 03:03

 PM MOdi urges nation to show solidarity in fight against the pandemic; Positive coronavirus cases in India soar to 2301; World Bank approves $1 billion emergency aid to India, Nizamuddin evacuees reportedly creating trouble, says Delhi health secy and more news

