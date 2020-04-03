Global  

China to observe April 4 as mourning day for coronavirus COVID-19 victims

On Friday, China registered 29 new imported cases of COVID-19 and two cases of internal transmission in the last 24 hours, with 4 new death due to the illness. The total number of imported COVID-19 cases in China has reached 870.
