The Philippines' health ministry on Friday reported 29 new coronavirus deaths, marking the single largest daily increase in casualties.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ash. RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Philippines reports 29 new coronavirus deaths, highest in a single day https://t.co/t31N9PaON4 https://t.co/6ugVowftM3 11 minutes ago The Edge Malaysia Philippines reports 29 new coronavirus deaths, highest in a single day - Reuters https://t.co/VeGrER1YXZ 18 minutes ago CNA Philippines reports 29 new coronavirus deaths, highest in a single day https://t.co/t31N9PaON4 https://t.co/6ugVowftM3 26 minutes ago meng RT @rapplerdotcom: BREAKING: The Department of Health reports 385 new coronavirus cases in the country, and 29 more deaths – the biggest si… 28 minutes ago nobsan777 RT @kr3at: Philippines reports 385 new cases and 29 new deaths bringing total confirmed cases there to 3,018 and 136 total deaths. #Corona… 39 minutes ago Philippines News #Philippines reports 29 new coronavirus deaths, highest in a single day https://t.co/XQXOSC0m58 42 minutes ago Sieg 🌾 RT @covid19stats_: BREAKING: 🇵🇭Philippines reports +385 new cases and +29 new deaths with coronavirus. #COVID19 #StayHomeSaveLives 49 minutes ago Shauntv The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday reported 29 new coronavirus deaths, ... #coronavirus READ MORE:… https://t.co/WTDOjLhcn2 50 minutes ago