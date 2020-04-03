Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Philippines reports 29 new coronavirus deaths, highest in a single day

Philippines reports 29 new coronavirus deaths, highest in a single day

Reuters India Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The Philippines' health ministry on Friday reported 29 new coronavirus deaths, marking the single largest daily increase in casualties.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Faces 1,000 Deaths In Single Day From COVID-19

U.S. Faces 1,000 Deaths In Single Day From COVID-19 00:34

 U.S. Faces 1,000 Deaths In Single Day From COVID-19

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ashyun_

Ash. RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Philippines reports 29 new coronavirus deaths, highest in a single day https://t.co/t31N9PaON4 https://t.co/6ugVowftM3 11 minutes ago

theedgemalaysia

The Edge Malaysia Philippines reports 29 new coronavirus deaths, highest in a single day - Reuters https://t.co/VeGrER1YXZ 18 minutes ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Philippines reports 29 new coronavirus deaths, highest in a single day https://t.co/t31N9PaON4 https://t.co/6ugVowftM3 26 minutes ago

merrymags

meng RT @rapplerdotcom: BREAKING: The Department of Health reports 385 new coronavirus cases in the country, and 29 more deaths – the biggest si… 28 minutes ago

nobsan777

nobsan777 RT @kr3at: Philippines reports 385 new cases and 29 new deaths bringing total confirmed cases there to 3,018 and 136 total deaths. #Corona… 39 minutes ago

PhilippinesApps

Philippines News #Philippines reports 29 new coronavirus deaths, highest in a single day https://t.co/XQXOSC0m58 42 minutes ago

BobbyBeeBoBo

Sieg 🌾 RT @covid19stats_: BREAKING: 🇵🇭Philippines reports +385 new cases and +29 new deaths with coronavirus. #COVID19 #StayHomeSaveLives 49 minutes ago

shauntvGlobal

Shauntv The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday reported 29 new coronavirus deaths, ... #coronavirus READ MORE:… https://t.co/WTDOjLhcn2 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.