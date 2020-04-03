Global  

Saudi king earmarks $2.4 billion to pay private-sector workers - state news agency

Reuters India Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has ordered up to 9 billion riyals ($2.4 billion) to be disbursed to pay part of the wages of private-sector workers to deter companies from laying off staff, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
