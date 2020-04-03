Linda William RT @CTVNews: Ontario will release provincial estimate of deaths due to COVID-19 https://t.co/Q7EFE2Xlbn 53 seconds ago Brittany Bortolon RT @TOcorey: Ontario will release provincial estimate of deaths due to COVID-19 at 12:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on all of our pl… 9 minutes ago KotsisStar RT @WinStarChen: In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said provincial health officials will release COVID-19 modelling data on Friday. The project… 13 minutes ago Corey Bellamy Ontario will release provincial estimate of deaths due to COVID-19 at 12:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on al… https://t.co/jOjw4AVFyx 15 minutes ago Debra RT @Misener680NEWS: Provincial health officials will release projections at noon today or how many people could die in Ontario from COVID-1… 37 minutes ago Andrew Pinsent Ontario will release provincial estimate of deaths due to COVID-19 https://t.co/yOWHdd8SfP 41 minutes ago Kevin Misener Provincial health officials will release projections at noon today or how many people could die in Ontario from COV… https://t.co/y9J1sghpDY 45 minutes ago