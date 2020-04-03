‘Tales from the Loop’ review: A beautifully-shot poetic puzzle

Movie TV Tech Geeks Latest: ‘Tales from the Loop’ Review: Amazon’s New Anthology Is a Soothing Sci-Fi Escape https://t.co/l2k2zpZFS2… https://t.co/sTWajSYIL5 15 minutes ago

Caleb Kramer I saw this on my Amazon homepage and immediately recognized @simonstalenhag's style. I love his work so much. Turns… https://t.co/p5Jjq8f29e 16 minutes ago

Collider .@PrimeVideo 's new series #TalesFromTheLoop is the most soothing sci-fi anthology you can watch right now. Read… https://t.co/q1CmTZ4YhO 25 minutes ago

HT Entertainment #TalesFromTheLoop review by @RohanNaahar: In bleak times, new Amazon show is a brighter alternative to Black Mirror… https://t.co/MeUCXwTIYg 56 minutes ago

Hindustan Times Tales from the Loop review: In bleak times, new Amazon show is a brighter alternative to Black Mirror https://t.co/Abi2zq46AG 57 minutes ago

Martin Carr Check out my opening episode review for #TalesFromTheLoop which is available to stream on Amazon from today!… https://t.co/EhCEDyevyH 1 hour ago

The Hindu RT @TheHinduCinema: #TalesFromTheLoop review: The beautifully-shot series on @PrimeVideoIN approximates Stalenhag’s visuality, and the retr… 2 hours ago