Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Would you like confession with that? Canadian Catholic church offers drive-thru sacraments

Would you like confession with that? Canadian Catholic church offers drive-thru sacraments

CTV News Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The COVID-19 pandemic has provided divine inspiration to a Catholic church in Ontario offering drive-thru confession.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chicagorunner83

Chicago Runner 83 @adamdavidson Any Normal presidency would have ended with Cohen’s attest and confession. People like @maggieNYT kee… https://t.co/nGgcZUBtDi 11 hours ago

blissy85354999

blissy @BakerStrHolmes If you liked that kind of genre you would like Evil Genius, The Confession Killer, Conversations wi… https://t.co/xzfT6hNcUP 12 hours ago

PoWRoyalLePage

Susan, Place of Worship and Non-Profit Advisor Going to #confession has never been so convenient, now you have no excuses. https://t.co/qslSEpGHzU 12 hours ago

jadhav_chaitra

chai⁷ Random confession: I had this crush on our chemistry teacher. It was around 2-3 years ago? He was 26 and I was 18 a… https://t.co/rR1LkfjsUZ 17 hours ago

ArdentSongbird

𝓡upert. @SanguineFealty The warlock's tongue lays locked behind sharp teeth, tensing jaw hollowed with each unruly confessi… https://t.co/RpmGpqgwUx 1 day ago

MissJChapman1

Jasmine Chapman Great article from CTV about the great thing St Michael’s is doing! https://t.co/rDOcqMhO53 2 days ago

CSUN_Confession

CSUN Confessions Shared master bedroom inside an apartment available to move in on May 1st , walking distance from csun $535 a month… https://t.co/xozY6tpdFe 2 days ago

clanmiller03

Janet Miller RT @quintenews: A Belleville Church is looking to combine social distancing and worship in the age of COVID-19 https://t.co/lJDgzUVkLr 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.