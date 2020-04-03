Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will make an extremely rare nationwide address to the nation on Sunday as it grapples with an increasingly deadly coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like

Tweets about this sebavarela RT @ChinaDaily: Britain's Queen #Elizabeth II will make an extremely rare nationwide address to the nation on Sunday as it grapples with an… 15 minutes ago mmadeira RT @AlArabiya_Eng: #QueenElizabeth will make a rare special broadcast this weekend to Britain and the Commonwealth on the #coronavirus pand… 23 minutes ago Anne Marie RT @VOANews: Britain's Queen Elizabeth to Make Rare Address to Nation Over Coronavirus https://t.co/wKZQEJpREV 25 minutes ago Catherine Elizabeth Windsor RT @Reuters: Britain's Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to nation over coronavirus https://t.co/ogXIpc7XMT https://t.co/qis1gWDgpu 36 minutes ago Niklas Fagerström RT @AFP: #BREAKING Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to make special broadcast at 1900 GMT Sunday: palace https://t.co/YyZJRylREn 44 minutes ago JohnEFletcher RT @nationalpost: COVID-19: Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to nation as Britain's coronavirus crisis deepens https://t.co/jWog7gW3r3 51 minutes ago What I Learned What I Learned – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to nation over coronavirus https://t.co/hNhjFgJXce 1 hour ago Andy RT @ReutersUK: Britain's Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to nation over coronavirus https://t.co/IlsxgkYgVk https://t.co/Wr1HDoW04P 1 hour ago