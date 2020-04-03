Global  

Britain's Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to nation over coronavirus

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will make an extremely rare nationwide address to the nation on Sunday as it grapples with an increasingly deadly coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Queen to address nation over coronavirus crisis on Sunday night

Queen to address nation over coronavirus crisis on Sunday night 00:49

 The Queen is to address the nation on Sunday delivering a message about the coronavirus outbreak, Buckingham Palace has said.

