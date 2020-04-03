Global  

‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81

Seattle Times Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Bill Withers, who wrote and sang a string of soulful songs in the 1970s that have stood the test of time, including “ Lean On Me, ” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” has died from heart complications, his family said in a statement to The Associated Press. He was 81. The three-time Grammy Award […]
