Advocates Worry Insurance Providers Could Profit From COVID-19 Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoAs the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S., most people are working from home and not commuting. That means fewer cars on the road, fewer accidents, fewer insurance claims.



Consumer advocates say many insurance companies are set to reap big profits from COVID-19.



