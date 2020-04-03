Global  

Suriname: Total Announces A Second Discovery In Block 58

Eurasia Review Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Total and Apache Corporation have made a second significant discovery with the Sapakara West-1 well on Block 58 offshore Suriname. It follows the previous discovery at Maka Central-1.

The well was drilled by a water depth of about 1,000 meters and encountered 79 meters net pay of high-quality light oil and gas condensate, in...
