Suriname: Total Announces A Second Discovery In Block 58

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Total and Apache Corporation have made a second significant discovery with the Sapakara West-1 well on Block 58 offshore Suriname. It follows the previous discovery at Maka Central-1.



The well was drilled by a water depth of about 1,000 meters and encountered 79 meters net pay of high-quality light oil and gas condensate, in...


