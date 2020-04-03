PM Modi tells Indian sportspersons to ‘boost morale’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged current and former Indian sportspersons on Friday to help “boost morale” and encourage people to adhere to a nation

You Might Like

Tweets about this Alternative Medicine You have an important role to play in fight against coronavirus, PM Modi tells sportsmen - The Indian Express https://t.co/JObgomixrG 6 hours ago Harsha H Hanumegowda's RT @sidhant: Indian PM Modi meets sportspersons via video conference over #COVID conference. Tells them,"gravity of the situation can be as… 8 hours ago Arjun Chander🇮🇳 Indian PM Modi meets sportspersons via video conference over #COVID conference. Tells them,"gravity of the situatio… https://t.co/dBlJeK6w7X 9 hours ago Sidhant Sibal Indian PM Modi meets sportspersons via video conference over #COVID conference. Tells them,"gravity of the situatio… https://t.co/a3vVo7fDsI 10 hours ago